Direct air service to bridge Nur-Sultan and Tokyo, ticket sales open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The tickets sales for the Nur-Sultan-Tokyo flight officially kicked off today, June 26, Kazinform reports.

Pursuant to the task of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee is set to commence the direct regular air service en route Nur-Sultan-Tokyo-Nur-Sultan. SCAT air carrier will start flying this July. It will make its maiden flight on July 6 at 10:00 p.m.



The airline will fly once a week for a while, however, since August it will offer two weekly direct flights operated by Boeing 767.

The return tickets are available with fare starting at KZT 200,000 (USD 1= KZT 378), while the one-way ticket costs KZT 170,000.



The direct air service is called to contribute to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries and successful promotion of tourism, the Committee said in a statement.