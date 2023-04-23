EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 23 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Direct flights launched between China's Xi'an and Kazakhstan's Astana

    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The first flight on a new route from Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, took off on Friday.

    It is the fourth direct passenger route launched between Xi'an and Central Asia this year, following routes to Almaty, Bishkek and Tashken, Xinhua reports.

    Starting from April 21, the new route is planned to run four times a week. Outbound flights will depart from Xi'an on Mondays and Fridays, while return flights will depart from Astana on Tuesdays and Saturdays.


    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan and China Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!