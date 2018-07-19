Direct flights may connect Astana and Rome, Almaty and Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Asset Isekeshev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Pasquale D'Avino to debate strengthening of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, the city administration's official website reads.

The Mayor congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and expressed confidence in further strengthening and broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Milan.



"Dynamic growth of Astana, its investment attractiveness and significant innovation potential are the key advantages of our city. To date Italy is one of the key trade partners of Kazakhstan. And we are glad to support all-round cooperation between our countries in the future. Development of interregional cooperation contributed to signing memos of cooperation between Astana and a number of regions and cities of Italy," Issekeshev said.

To enjoy great and active relations with such cities as Rome and Milan it is essential to launch a direct flight. Currently we are in talks to open Astana-Rome, Almaty-Milan flights," the Italian Ambassador said in his turn admiring Astana achievements for the past 20 years.



"An Architecture and Design Week, involving leading Italian architects and designers, will take place this fall in Astana," he added.



He also noted that an opening of the Italian Culture Institute in Astana is also under consideration now.



As the official data indicates, the bilateral commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy reached USD 9,615 bln in 2017 that is 16% more as compared to the same period of 2016.