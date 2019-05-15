EN
    19:49, 15 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Direct investments from Germany to Kazakhstan hit $8.6bn

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany surpassed €5.2bn in 2018, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov who said it at the 26th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Kazakhstan stands the 51st among Germany's trade partners. Around 90% of German investments in Kazakhstan fall on the so-called non-energy sector, i.e. processing industry," said Bolat Nussupov.

    In his words, commodity turnover between the two countries hit €5.2bn last year.

    "To my mind, it is a good result. In the past 12 years, the inflow of direct investments from Germany to Kazakhstan made $8.6bn. We intend to further use our cooperation potential in the field of investments and we have all required mechanisms for that," the Ambassador stressed.
