    12:32, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Direct subsidization of agriculture is not efficient enough - N. Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The direct subsidization of agriculture is not efficient enough, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 28th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council.

    "150 billion tenge of subsidies have been paid and the total income of the agro-industrial complex is 27 percent. This is not how it should be done. We need to study the best world practice in this sphere. We have potential," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

    The Head of State emphasized that being a big part of the economy, agriculture contributes too little to the total revenue of the country.

