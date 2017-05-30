Direct Warsaw-Astana flight launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM LOT Polish Airlines conducted its first flight from Warsaw to Astana, Poland's first ever air link to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

From now on LOT's Boeing 737-800 NG will operate four weekly return services. Astana is the seventh new destination for LOT this year and the first in Central Asia.

The first flight from Warsaw to Astana took off at 22:50, and after 5 hours, having covered a distance of 3,500 km landed in Kazakh capital. This is the longest LOT B737's route.

LOT Polish Airlines will fly to Astana 4 times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The return flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The schedule has been designed in such a way as to be comfortable not only for passengers traveling between Poland and Kazakhstan but also to those traveling from Kazakhstan to other European countries and North America.

"We did not have a direct link between Poland and Central Asia. Today Kazakhstan is the most dynamically developing economy in the region. Export to the Republic of Kazakhstan plays an important role in Poland's foreign trade, making it a strategic economic partner for Poland in Central Asia. The Polish-Kazakh trade is at a stable high level, in 2016 it amounted to $759.4 million. I am sure that thanks to direct flights between Warsaw and Astana, this figure will grow soon," says LOT CEO Rafał Milczarski.