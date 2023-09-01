Director general for economy and finance at Kazatomprom named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sultan Temirbayev is appointed as the director general for economy and finance at the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC, Kazinform learnt from the Samruk Kazyna Telegram Channel.

In 2008 graduated from the University of Durham, also received the Project Management Professional Certificate.

Prior to the appointment served as the deputy director general for economy and finance at Inkai, Kazatomprom and Cameco joint venture.