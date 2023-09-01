EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Director general for economy and finance at Kazatomprom named

    None
    Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sultan Temirbayev is appointed as the director general for economy and finance at the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC, Kazinform learnt from the Samruk Kazyna Telegram Channel.

    In 2008 graduated from the University of Durham, also received the Project Management Professional Certificate.

    Prior to the appointment served as the deputy director general for economy and finance at Inkai, Kazatomprom and Cameco joint venture.


    Tags:
    Kazatomprom Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!