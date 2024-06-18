EN
    10:35, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Director General of Japanese MFA European Affairs Bureau Nakagome Masashi to visit Astana

    Photo credit: Kazinform's collage

    Director General of the European Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nakagome Masashi, is expected to pay a visit to Kazakhstan today, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, as saying at a briefing on June 17.

    As part of the visit, Nakagome Masashi will meet Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev.

    The sides will discuss the course of preparation for the upcoming official visit of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida to Kazakhstan and the 1st Summit of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue slated for this summer in Astana.

    The Central Asia+Japan Dialogue was established in 2004 to promote regional cooperation.

