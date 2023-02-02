EN
    Director general of KMG Kashagan B.V. named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakytzhan Khasanov is appointed as the director general of the KMG Kashagan B.V., Kazinform cites the KazMunayGas National Company JSC press service.

    The CEO of KazMunayGas National Company JSC, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, introduced the new head to the staff.

    Earlier Khasanov held the post of director general at KMG Engineering.

    Throughout his career, he held positions at KazMunayGas National Company JSC, KazMunayTeniz, Lukoil Overseas Service Ltd., and PSA companies.

    Photo: kmg.kz


