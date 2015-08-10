Director of Bayanaul National Park Rakhmetov fined KZT 15 million for bribery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bayanaul district court has fined Bolat Rakhmetov, director of Bayanaul National Park, KZT 15 million with confiscation of property and lifetime disqualification to hold public and civil offices.

Kazinform refers to the website of Pavlodar regional court. As it was reported, the director of the National Park Bayanaul Bolat Rakhmetov and head of the department of the institution Kasymtai Imanov were caught red-handed with a bribe in the amount of 500 thousand tenge. The officials received bribe from a businessman for granting a lease to use the National Park's piece of land for business activities.