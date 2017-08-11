EN
    14:47, 11 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Director of Central Communications Service steps down

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Central Communications Service (CCS) Artur Nigmetov has announced his plans to step down and follow his dreams. Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev fully supported his decision.

    "Dear friends, today I had a conversation with Director of the Central Communications Service Artur Nigmetov during which he informed me of his academic plans, in particular he wants to enroll at a foreign university. Artur has already received a scholarship and I fully support his personal decision," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.

    He praised Nigmetov for his effective work during a short stint at the CCS, thanked him and wished further success.

