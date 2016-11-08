Director of FC Aktobe suspecting of embezzling millions

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Director of FC Aktobe Dmitry Vassilyev has been detained on suspicions of embezzling over 300 million tenge (KZT) by paying out cash bonuses to himself, Kazinform has learnt from the National Bureau for Counter-corruption.

"According to reports, Vassilyev allegedly embezzled over 300 million tenge. He paid out bonuses to trainers and football players of FC Aktobe and received cash bonuses himself. Vassiliyev personally determined the volume of all bonus payments. For instance, the coaching staff and players received bonus payments worth 69 million tenge for reaching the 1st stage of the Kazakhstan Football Championship. Vassiliyev's personal bonus payment accounted for 15 million," the bureau said in a statement.



Vassiliyev was detained and taken into custody on November 8.