Director of Foundation of the First President reports to Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Almaty Foundation of the First President - Leader of the Nation, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the meeting the President was reported on the results of the Fund. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was presented ongoing projects and medium-term plans of the institution. As part of his visit Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the photo exhibition "Unknown Kazakhstan". According to Sagyndyk Nurahanov, executive director of the Foundation, in 2015 the institution worked in three main areas: support of artistic and scientific youth, implementation of socially-oriented projects and charity, as well as information and analytical activity. "During the year the fund carried out traditional competitive programs for awarding prizes, scholarships and grants, and announced new programs, for example, a new literary prize "Altyn Tobylgy" the results of which will be announced in December the current year," said S.Nurahanov. Speaking at the meeting S.Akimbekov, director of the Institute for World Economics and Politics, informed the President on the results of Astana club's meetings which took place in November this year at the Nazarbayev Center. It is worth noting that during the reporting period the Fund carried out 46 social, scientific, cultural events which involved more than 24 500 people. Another 17 events are planned to be realized before the yearend.