TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:48, 05 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Director of Kazakhstan National Museum named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Order to appoint Almaz Nurazkhan as Director of National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan State-Owned Public Enterprise of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Kazinform cites the National Museum's press office.

    Reading out the appointment document in accordance with the Presidential Order dated April 5, 2019, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova introduced the new chief to the team of the National Museum.

    "I am grateful to the President of our country for the special trust by appointing me to this position," said Almaz Nurazkhan.

    Over the years, Nurazkhan worked as a professor at Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, headed the Museum of Gold and Precious Metals and the Astana National Art Gallery. In 2017 and 2018, he served as director of the Department of Culture and Art of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since December 2018, he was the Acting Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Almaz Nurazkhan is a holder of the title of the Merited Figure of Kazakhstan.

