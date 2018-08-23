EN
    Director of Presidential Archives Office appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's executive order, Jamilya Abdukadyrova has been appointed as the Director of the Archives Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

    Makhmud Kassymbekov, the Head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, introduced the newly appointed director to the staff of the Archives Office. He wished her high achievements and success in her work.

    Ms. Jamilya Abdukadyrova worked for over 15 years at the Presidential Archives Office, rising through the ranks of a specialist to a deputy director.

    Besides, on behalf of the senior staff of the President's Executive Office, Makhmud Kassymbekov expressed gratitude to Boris Japarov, the outgoing director of the Archives Office, for his honorable service, excellent performance of his official duties and presented him with the decoration "For Impeccable Service".

     

