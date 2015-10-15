Director Shaken Aimanov bronze monument unveiled in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A monument to renowned Kazakhstani actor and director Shaken Aimanov was unveiled in his hometown of Bayanaul on Wednesday, art.gazeta.kz reports.

The 4-meter-tall bronze monument featuring the director saying "Action!" during the shooting process was created by Kazakhstani sculptor Askar Nardov. Aimanov's granddaughter Dina who attended the unveiling ceremony said the sculptor managed to render a very good likeness of the director. Attending the unveiling ceremony were akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev, press secretary of Kazakhfilm Almas Zhumagulov, member of Majilis Aliya Galimova and many others.