Disabled people, children with health issues exempt from wearing face masks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Children with health conditions and disabled people are allowed not to wear face masks outdoors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, an official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, stated that disabled people and children with health conditions are not obliged to wear face masks outdoors.

Lyudmila Byurabekova, Vice Minister of Health, added that according to the sanitary rules children under 5 years old, those doing outdoor sports in a group of up to five people are also allowed not to wear face masks.

Notably, Kazakhstan has made mask wearing mandatory in public places, closed premises, leisure places, public transport and outdoors in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.