EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:12, 01 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Disadvantaged children in Pavlodar rgn receive aid for new school year

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A charity campaign for children from low-income families has been launched in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "At the regional office of the Nur Otan Party, needy families were awarded KZT 25,000 and KZT 5,000 certificates for the purchase of school clothes and stationaries, respectively, within the framework of the campaign," the Party's press service said.

    It is to be recalled that the campaign has started in all cities and districts of Pavlodar region. Disadvantaged children receive comprehensive assistance to get prepared for school in the new academic year.

    "The event is actively supported by members of Maslikhats (local representative bodies). In the region, over 170 children have received help," the press service mentioned.

    null 

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Society Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!