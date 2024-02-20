EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 20 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Discarded cigarette ignites fire, prompts mass evacuation in Kokshetau

    Fire
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Akmola region

    Dozens of people, included 10 children, were reportedly evacuated from a residential complex in Kokshetau due to discarded cigarette, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the Akmola regional emergencies office, the fire started in one of the apartments in the residential complex. It covered an area of three square meters.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to avert the tragedy by rescuing the 49-year-old resident of the complex who discarded the cigarette. Paramedics took care of him right at the scene.

    Firefighters also evacuated 40 people, including 10 children, from the residential complex.

    Fire
    Photo credit: Emergencies department of Akmola region

     

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Regions
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!