Discarded cigarette ignites fire, prompts mass evacuation in Kokshetau

Dozens of people, included 10 children, were reportedly evacuated from a residential complex in Kokshetau due to discarded cigarette, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Akmola regional emergencies office, the fire started in one of the apartments in the residential complex. It covered an area of three square meters.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to avert the tragedy by rescuing the 49-year-old resident of the complex who discarded the cigarette. Paramedics took care of him right at the scene.

Firefighters also evacuated 40 people, including 10 children, from the residential complex.