Discussion of Land Code provisions to be open for public - Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev promised to make the discussion of the long-disputed Land Code transparent and open for public.

“This is a very hard work. As we have reiterated, Kazakhstan did not and will not sell its lands to foreigners. The reasons for inserting amendments to the Land Code is to make our lands benefit our country. We must thoroughly discuss the provisions of the Land Code which sparked public outcry. We must admit that the land reform is important for the development of our agricultural sector,” Chairman of the Land Reform Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the Commission’s first meeting in Astana today.

He stressed that the Commission must work in an open and transparent mode.

“Unfortunately, today’s meeting will not solve all the issues. We gathered here to discuss the future of our land. We must announce the results of our discussion to the people, and our decisions must be wise and well-weighted,” emphasized he.

