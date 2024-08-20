Discussions about Ulus of Jochi lead to scientific progress, Kazakh deputy Yerkin Abil

Such an opinion was expressed by Majilis deputy Yerkin Abil during the international conference discussing the ethno-political history of the Uluses of Jochi, Chagatai, Kaidu and Moghulistan held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Majilis deputy, doctor of historical sciences Yerkin Abil, the study of the history of the Ulus of Jochi is essential, as it relates to the Kazakh spirituality.

The period of formation of the Kazakh people began during the era of the Ulus of Jochi. The basics of the Kazakh language, spiritual and material culture and national conscience had been formed from the 13th to 15th centuries. The songs of heroes, chronicles, historical sagas that reached us as well as the name of Kazakh came from the Ulus of Jochi. The last representative of the Ulus of Jochi was Kenesary Khan. The history of the Ulus of Jochi reveals that the Kazakh history had been continuously evolving, with its statehood preserved, said the deputy.

Yerkin Abil pointed to the importance of holding such conferences in Kazakhstan to promote studies and enhance the role of the country as the center to study the mediaeval history.

I believe that the conference led by Institute for the Study of the Ulus of Jochi is a very important scientific event. In general, a lot has been done in Kazakhstan since particular attention was placed to the study of the mediaeval history, including the history of the Uluses of Jochi and Chagatai in 2024. Many major conferences have been conducted, with Kazakhstan emerging as one of the centers of study of the mediaeval history of Central Asia. Unfortunately, not enough attention was paid to this issue. Now, the state funds are being provided as well as the support from the parliament and the President is being rendered, said Abil.

According to him, it is important to continue such discussions.

In science, there are discussions and different views on certain issues, with such in-person meetings leading to shared views and approaches. The discussions about the Ulus of Jochi round the globe lead to scientific progress, added the deputy.

Following the two-day conference, monographs as well as a collection of reports delivered by scholars are set to be issued.

To note, this year Kazakhstan marks 800 years since the establishment of the Ulus of Jochi (Golden Horde). The Ulus of Jochi that ceased to exist in the mid-15th century is of paramount importance in the history of Kazakhstan as well as the entire Eurasian region.