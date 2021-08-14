Discussions on current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken held a phone conversation initiated by American side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of further development of strategic partnership, current international issues and upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.





