EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:01, 14 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Discussions on current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S.

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken held a phone conversation initiated by American side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects of further development of strategic partnership, current international issues and upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.




    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!