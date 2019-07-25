Diseased forester’s family to be given assistance, says President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The family of forester Kanysh Nurtazinov, who was killed while pursuing poachers, will be granted assistance, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter, Kazinform reports.

«Foresters Kanysh Nurtazinov and Samat Ospanov acted bravely while protecting the natural heritage of our state. They deserve honor and respect. The family, children of Kanysh Nurtazinov, who died at the hands of poachers, will be given assistance, and his name will be immortalized. Please accept my condolences!» the Head of State wrote on Twitter.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also instructed to toughen punishment for poaching.

«Legislation should be revised with a view to stepping up protection of the rights of foresters and toughening punishment for poaching,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote.

On July 24, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences over the tragic death of Kanysh Nurtazinov.

Kazinform reported that in Zharkain district of Akmola region, two inspectors sustained gunshot wounds on Tuesday when they were trying to detain poachers and prevent them from killing saiga antelopes. One of the injured inspectors died before the arrival of the ambulance. He leaves behind four children - three daughters and a son. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev expressed his condolences over the tragic death of the 43-year-old inspector.

It is to be recalled that on January 13, 2019, Yerlan Nurgaliyev, an inspector of Ohotzooprom Production Association RSE, was killed by poachers when he was carrying out activities to protect rare and endangered wildlife species and saiga antelopes in Nura district of Karaganda region. On January 31, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to confer the Order of Barys, III Class, to Pyotr Nitsyk and Yerlan Nurgaliyev (posthumously) in recognition of their courage and dedication in the line of duty.