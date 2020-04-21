Disinfection tunnels installed at several hospitals in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Disinfection tunnels have been installed in front of several hospitals in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the region’s governor.

According to experts, the disinfection tunnels will help protect patients and their guests from the coronavirus infection. The tunnels are deemed as an effective measure to wipe out bacteria on clothes of the people entering hospitals.

According to the press service, the fight against the coronavirus infection at hospitals in Turkestan region is in full swing. All hospitals are provided with face masks, protective gloves, pharmaceuticals and protective gear.

At this point, there are 65 registered coronavirus cases in Turkestan region. 13 people have already recovered from the infection. The coronavirus infection has claimed one life in the region so far.