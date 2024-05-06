EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:45, 06 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Disinfection works underway following severe floods

    Disinfection
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    Disinfection works are underway in the town of Kulsary, Atyrau region, in the aftermath of the severe floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Water was pumped out from the rest 20 flooded homes. The military of the military unity  20982 of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry are deployed in disinfection works.

    As earlier reported, over 100 homes remained inundated in the town. 975 tons of waste were collected in Kulsary for the past 24 hours.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Atyrau region Regions Society Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!