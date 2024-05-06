Disinfection works underway following severe floods

Disinfection works are underway in the town of Kulsary, Atyrau region, in the aftermath of the severe floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Water was pumped out from the rest 20 flooded homes. The military of the military unity 20982 of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry are deployed in disinfection works.

As earlier reported, over 100 homes remained inundated in the town. 975 tons of waste were collected in Kulsary for the past 24 hours.