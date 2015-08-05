Dismembered male body found in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A dismembered corpse of a 28-year-old man has been found in the Ili district of Almaty region, Kazinform refers to the chief specialist of the regional Internal Affairs Department Zhanar Tolegenkyzy.

According to her words, the man was stabbed to death after drinking alcohol with his companion aged 24. The tragedy occurred on August 3 at 9 pm. She informed that the victim's body was dismembered and burned. The suspect put the victim's head and the murder weapon into a bag and threw it into the River Kaskelenka. The remains were found 500-700 meters from the shore. The suspect is arrested. The investigation is underway. A criminal case has been initiated.