Disney cruise ship scheduled to operate in Japan from FY 2028

A new Disney cruise ship is scheduled to start operating in Japan from fiscal 2028, Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday, as the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort looks to tap the cruise industry's potential amid a rise in inbound tourism, Kyodo reports.

The vessel, which has about 1,250 guest rooms and the capacity to hold some 4,000 passengers, will add to a growing fleet of Disney cruise ships, first launched over two decades ago. It is expected to become one of the largest Japan-registered cruise vessels.

Oriental Land said it signed a license agreement on Tuesday with Walt Disney Co. to enter into the cruise business in Japan, unveiling a plan to start building the 140,000 ton-ship in the next fiscal year starting April 2025.

It will invest about 330 billion yen ($2 billion) in the project.

Two-to-four-night tours departing from and returning to ports in the Tokyo metropolitan area will mainly be planned. The standard price will likely be between 100,000 yen and 300,000 yen per person, including accommodation and meals.

A key attraction on board will be shows featuring Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse. The cruise ship will also offer a wide range of upscale and casual dining options and pools.

"The ship will provide an experience as if you were in a theme park. The Disney world will never end, from morning until night," Yumiko Takano, CEO of Oriental Land, told a press conference in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, where Tokyo Disneyland is also located.

In the cruise's first few years, Oriental Land aims to have about 400,000 guests annually and rake in some 100 billion yen in sales. The ship may also eventually stop by ports overseas.

Disney cruises were first launched in 1998 in the United States, and its fleet currently consists of five ships. Building on its success, three more ships are expected, and services are also scheduled to start in Singapore, according to the Oriental Land's press release.