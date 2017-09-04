Disqualified Russian weightlifters to switch to Kazakh sport nationality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four Russian weightlifters are planning to change their sport nationality to Kazakhstan's, reports Sports.kz.

Earlier this year, the prize-winner of the European Championship 2015 Nadezhda Likhacheva, the prize-winner of the youth championship of Russia in 2017 Maria Andreeva, the under 94kg European youth champion in 2014 Denis Kekhter, and the 2014 world junior champion Larisa Kobeleva together with trainer Nazip Shigapov moved to Kazakhstan. According to championat .com all have applied for Kazakh sport nationality.

It should be noted that Kekhter and Kobeleva are currently serving a four-year disqualification for doping (the end date is the spring of 2019).