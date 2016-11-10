District for builders may appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a district for builders in the Kazakh capital is being eyed by the Astana city administration, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

"Astana is the city of builders and their housing is quite a challenge for the capital. At the moment the Astana city administration is considering allotting a district where the builders can live... We are planning to house them in one place," deputy head of the Astana construction department Yerzhas Aituganov said at a press conference on Thursday.



He noted that presently the builders mostly live at the construction sites. In his words, the Astana construction department is now checking whether such temporary housing is suitable for living and meet necessary requirements.



"By allotting the district for builders, we will avoid rise in crime. The builders will get up early and work late and won't have time to roam the streets," Aituganov added.



In his words, if the proposal is approved, the department will seek private investors to make the project a reality.