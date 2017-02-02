Disturbed weather expected in Kazakhstan on Feb 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, predicts that inclement weather will persist in Kazakhstan today. Chances of snowfall, fog, black ice, drifting snow and stiff wind will be high across the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-22 mps in Almaty and Aktobe regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will cover roads in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.