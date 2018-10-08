EN
    08:27, 08 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Disturbed weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Oct 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather, occasional showers and thunderstorms, patches of fog and gusty wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists predict that despite mostly rainy weather countrywide, high fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

