Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:09, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Disturbed weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only southern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Chances of fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard will be high in some areas, according to Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions of black ice that will cover the roads there.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard may hit Aktobe, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

