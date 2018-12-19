EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:29, 19 December 2018

    Disturbed weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Disturbed weather, precipitation will persist in most regions of the country on December 19, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Western and northwestern regions will enjoy sunny weather today. Fog and ice slick as well as black ice and snowstorm are predicted for some areas.

    Kyzylorda region will see foggy and windy weather today. Chances of icy roads are high there.

    Fog and black ice as well as strong wind and snowstorm are forecast for Akmola, Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

    Low-level snow drifting, black ice and strong wind are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will cover parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Snowstorm and gusting wind are forecast in these regions as well.

    Fog will descend in Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions too. Black ice is expected in Almaty region. Wind speed in some areas of Karaganda region will increase to 18mps in the daytime.

