Disturbed weather to grip Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 7. Foggy conditions, bleak wind and thunderstorm are expected there. However, western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice is forecast to cover roads in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Zhambyl region.