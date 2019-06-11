Disturbed weather to linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.