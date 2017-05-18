Disturbed weather to persist in Kazakhstan on May 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will stay on the territory of Kazakhstan for another day. Rains with thunderstorm, fog, bleak wind and dust storm are expected in some regions of the country. Only northern, northwestern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, mercury will drop to 1-6°C in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Hail may hit Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Kostanay region will be steeped in fog early in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in some areas of South Kazakhstan region.