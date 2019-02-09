Disturbed weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather is forecast across Kazakhstan today, February 9, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Precipitation will be observed in the northwest, north, center and south of the country. Foggy conditions, black ice on roads, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist in parts of the country.

Gusty wind of 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan region. In Almaty region gusts may reach up to 25 mps.



Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.



Blowing snow is expected in Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Slippery conditions on roads will be seen in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.