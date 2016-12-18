EN
    09:56, 18 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Disturbed weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    Drifting snow is expected in Akmola, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

