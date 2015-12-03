EN
    07:20, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Disturbed weather to take hold of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation, fog and ice slick will take hold of Kazakhstan today, December 3.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket these regions as well. Wind gusting up to 18-23 mps and fog will batter Almaty region. Fog and black ice are expected in Atyrau, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

