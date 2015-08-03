Diyas and Putintseva improved their positions in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas is still the best tennis player of Kazakhstan and according to the updated WTA rankings published on August 3, she has climbed up one position in the rankings and now occupies the 32nd place.

Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Yuliya Putintseva has also climbed up the standings and now occupies the 70 th place in the rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova dropped from 107 th place to 108 th in the rankings.

It should be noted that there are no changes among the leaders of the rankings. S. Williams retained her first place and she is followed by Russian Maria Sharapova and Rumanian Simona Halep, Vesti.kz reports.