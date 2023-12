NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas and Yelena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles event at Australian Open 2020.

In the first-round clashes Diyas and Rybakina beat the duo of Alizé Cornet and Fiona Ferro 6:4, 6:7, 7:6.

In the second round Diyas and Rybakina will face Viktória Kužmová in tandem with Alexandra Sasnovich.