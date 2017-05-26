EN
    08:33, 26 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Diyas reaches Roland Garros qualification final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has won Slovenian Polona Hercog getting through to the qualification final of the French Open scoring 6:0, 6:3, sports.kz reports.

    Diyas will compete with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands to enter the main round of Roland Garros.

    As we reported earlier, Zarina Diyas went 36 lines up in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking.

    Roland Garros is a major tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It is the second of four annual Grand Slam tournaments.

     

     

