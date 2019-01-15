EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:19, 15 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Diyas suffers defeat in first round of Australian Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas (World's No.95) failed to reach the second round of the Australian Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In a first-round match of the tournament, Kazakhstan's second best female tennis player faced Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia. As a result, the match, which lasted for 1 hour and 54 minutes, ended in Krunić's victory by a score of 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

    This means that only Yulia Putintseva will play for Kazakhstan in the women's singles second round.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!