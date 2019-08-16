Djokovic advances to quarterfinals in Cincinnati

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Pablo Carreno Busta of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quaterfinals of the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Thursday.

Being the only top-five seed remaining in the US Open tuneup event after the exit of No. 3 Roger Federer, the Serbian tennis ace is playing his first tournament after triumphing over Federer in the Wimbledon final last month, Xinhua reports.

This was Djokovic's third straight win over the fourth seeded Busta, and there are still three victories left to go before he can claim his career golden masters.