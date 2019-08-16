EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Djokovic advances to quarterfinals in Cincinnati

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Pablo Carreno Busta of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quaterfinals of the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Thursday.

    Being the only top-five seed remaining in the US Open tuneup event after the exit of No. 3 Roger Federer, the Serbian tennis ace is playing his first tournament after triumphing over Federer in the Wimbledon final last month, Xinhua reports.

    This was Djokovic's third straight win over the fourth seeded Busta, and there are still three victories left to go before he can claim his career golden masters.

    Tags:
    Sport World News Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!