Djokovic beats Nishikori to win 4th Rogers Cup title

TORONTO. KAZINFORM World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-5 here on Sunday afternoon to win his fourth Rogers Cup title.

The victory was also Djokovic's 30th Masters 1000 title of his career, extending his record over Rafael Nadal's 28 career titles and Roger Federer's 24.

After a quick 32-minute first set, Djokovic overcame a break point by Nishikori with two breaks of his own in the second set to clinch the title, 1000 ATP points and the 782,525 US dollar prize.

The 29-year-old Serb continues his dominance in the sport, holding the No. 1 ranking for 108 consecutive weeks and counting. During that span, he has won six out of nine Grand Slam events and reached the finals in 14 of his last 15 ATP Masters 1000 Events played, winning 11.

"After Grand Slams, these are the biggest events we have in sport of tennis," Djokovic told the media following the win. "I love playing in Masters tournaments throughout my career. I have had plenty of success in this particular category of events, and I'm very grateful for that because I always value them as much as I value Grand Slams."

