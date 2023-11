ASTANA. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic was stopped in the second round of the Australian Open by Uzbek Denis Istomin. The Istomin won the 4 hour, 48-minute match: 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-, Kazinform has learnt from Gazeta.ru.

Serb was the winner of last year's Australian Open when he beat Andy Murray in the final.

In the next round Istomin will play against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.