    13:52, 21 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Djokovic shines as Serbia wins Davis Cup Finals opener

    MADRID. KAZINFORM - World No. 2 Novak Djokovic bounced back quickly from a disappointing performance last week, routing Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-2 here Wednesday to clinch victory for Serbia in their opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals.

    Japan, meanwhile, has been eliminated from tennis's premier international team competition following losses in both of their round-robin matches in Group A.

    Source: EFE

