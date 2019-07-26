EN
    22:28, 26 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Dmitriy Balandin finishes seventh at World Aquatics Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin competed in the 200-meter breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Balandin finished seventh in 2:08.25.

    Russia’s Anton Chupkov, who covered the distance in 2:06.12, struck gold. Matthew Wilson of Australia and Ippei Watanabe of Japan came in second and third places, respectively.

