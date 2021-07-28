Dmitriy Balandin misses out on 200-meter breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan finished seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Leader of the Kazakh swimming team Balandin finished the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:09:22, failing to advance to the final.

Eight athletes are to compete in the finals.

Recall that Balandin clinched gold in Men's 200m Breastroke event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



