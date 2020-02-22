Dmitriy Reiherd grabs silver at World Cup moguls stop in Japan

TAZAWAKO. KAZINFORM - The first competition day of the next stage of the Mogul Freestyle World Cup has ended in Japanese Tazawako.

According to its results, Kazakhstan team won a silver medal, Olympic.kz informs.

The silver medal was won for Kazakhstan by Dmitry Reicherd. The athlete confidently conducted the first race. He is managed to finish fourth among six finalists.

In the final stage Reicherd scored 81.62 points. This result allowed him to rise to the second place.

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada won a gold medal at World Cup moguls stop in Japan. The Olympic champion won gold, while his teammate Laurent Dumais earned bronze.